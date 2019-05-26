Whatcom sheriff’s office aiding in search for missing 7-year-old girl in North Cascades

The North Cascades Highway traverses the Cascade Range in an east-west direction. It’s the most dangerous road for motorcyclists, according to a report from a Seattle law firm. Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue team is helping in the search for a 7-year-old girl who went missing Saturday night, May 25, in near Newhalem.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, the girl went missing from North Cascades National Park at approximately 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Sheriff’s Search and Rescue deputies, along with search and rescue volunteers, are assisting the National Park Service, according to the post.

“Prayers are needed for her safe return to her family,” the post said.

According to a story published by komonews.com, Gwynn Dilstrom was last seen at the Lower Goodell Group Campground. She was wearing a black, long, sleep shirt with a cat picture on it and purple leggings. She was described as 4 feet tall and approximately 60 pounds with blond hair.

Anyone with information on Dilstrom is asked to call 911, komonews.com said.