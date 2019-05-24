Here’s where to honor those who died while serving this Memorial Day in Whatcom County

What’s the difference between Veterans Day and Memorial Day? There’s one big difference between Veterans Day and Memorial Day, though the history of each is rooted in the history of our country’s wars. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK There’s one big difference between Veterans Day and Memorial Day, though the history of each is rooted in the history of our country’s wars.

Memorial Day services will be held in several locations in Whatcom County:

▪ Albert J Hamilton American Legion Post No. 7 will host a memorial from 9-10 a.m. Monday, May 27, at Sunnyland Memorial Park, behind Sunnyland Elementary School, at King and Maryland streets.

▪ Post 7 also will host a memorial from 11 a.m.-noon Monday, May 27, at Bayview Cemetery, 1420 Woburn St.

Each event, according to a press release from the Legion, will feature keynote speaker Craig Johnson, USN Retired, and include a “Laying of the Wreaths” ceremony.

▪ Moles’ Greenacres Memorial Park continues its annual Festival of Flags during the holiday weekend with more than 1,700 flags lining pathways at the cemetery at 5700 Northwest Drive, Ferndale.

▪ Moles also hosts a Festival of Music and Food with the Mount Baker Toppers and Greg Otterholt at noon Monday, May 27, at the memorial park.

▪ A Remembrance Ceremony featuring David “Mac” McMaster will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, May, 27, at Greenacres Memorial Park.

Seating is limited for the Moles events and participants are free to bring their own chairs, according to the event website.

Whatcom Memorial Day Parade

▪ The Memorial Day parade begins at noon on Saturday, May 25. The route will start at Alabama Street and Cornwall Avenue and finish at North State and York streets. The parade’s recurring theme is “Celebrating Our Communities, Remembering Our Heroes.” The parade is being put on by Marine Corps league based in Bellingham.