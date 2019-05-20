Local
Here’s what had traffic backed up 3 miles on northbound I-5 through Bellingham
A crash between the Lakeway Drive and Iowa Street exits blocked both lanes and snarled Monday afternoon traffic along northbound Interstate 5 in Bellingham.
According to a release from the Washington State Department of Transportation, the accident occurred at approximately 2:23 p.m. near milepost 253. Both lanes reopened about 3:15 p.m.
A WSDOT traffic camera showed what appeared to be a semi truck as one of the vehicles involved in the wreck, which quickly had traffic backed up to Old Fairhaven Parkway.
WSDOT reported in a tweet that the back up was three miles long.
“Medical aid, fire assistance, the Incident Response Team and the State Patrol have arrived on the scene,” the tweet said.
A follow-up tweet at 2:50 p.m. said the right lane had opened.
