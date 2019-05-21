Here’s why your drive on these Whatcom County roads could take a lot longer

How does asphalt paving work? This PBJ sandwich explains it Why does asphalt paving work sometimes get postponed due to rain in the forecast? To help explain, WSDOT enlisted the help of a childhood favorite, the peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Why does asphalt paving work sometimes get postponed due to rain in the forecast? To help explain, WSDOT enlisted the help of a childhood favorite, the peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

Plan for extra driving time if you use Mount Baker Highway and some other Whatcom County roads starting this week.

Resurfacing work was scheduled to begin Monday, May 20, on the Mount Baker Highway between Britton Road east of the Bellingham city limits and Markel Road, near the North Fork Brewery west of Kendall.

An email from the state Department of Transportation said drivers can expect weeks of intermittent lane closures and delays up to 20 minutes on the road, which is state Highway 542.

WSDOT is also planning to resurface the road and build sidewalks and crosswalks on Sunset Drive/Mount Baker Highway from Interstate 5 to Britton Road.

Other roads where resurfacing work is planned this spring and summer include Kendall Road (Highway 547) between Peaceful Valley Drive and Saar Creek/Hillview Road and Grandview Road (Highway 548) between North Starr Road and the Blaine Road roundabout.

WSDOT will update the projects at its website.

Work hours will vary and are weather-dependent, but in general will be 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through fall, WSDOT said.

From May through June, crews will repair damaged pavement.





Actual resurfacing will start with warmer weather in July, and delays during that phase could last 45 minutes or longer, WSDOT said.

After resurfacing, the speed limit will be reduced to 35 mph temporarily because of gravel on the road.