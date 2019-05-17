After nearly 28 years on the Whatcom County Council, she withdrew from the primary

Here’s what you need to know about Whatcom’s 2019 primary election With 136 public offices on the ballot this August, you’ll want to pay attention to these changes as Election Day approaches. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With 136 public offices on the ballot this August, you’ll want to pay attention to these changes as Election Day approaches.

Whatcom County Council member Barbara Brenner, the area’s longest-serving elected official, has withdrawn from the August primary race.

Brenner, who filed for re-election Monday, withdrew from the race Thursday morning, May 17, according to the list of 2019 candidates who have filed at the county Auditor’s Office website.

In April, Brenner registered as a Whatcom County Council candidate with the state Public Disclosure Commission, raising less than $5,000.

She represents the 4th District, which includes north-central Whatcom County, including the city of Lynden.





Brenner was elected to the council in 1991 and is closing out her seventh four-year term.

Kathy Kershner and Brad Kelly, both of Lynden, have filed to represent the 4th District.

Filing period for the Aug. 6 primary closed at 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 18.

Brenner didn’t return phone messages left by The Bellingham Herald Thursday after she withdrew.