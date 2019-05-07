Here’s how Mother’s Day weekend weather is shaping up for Whatcom County residents

2018 was the fourth hottest year on record Earth's global surface temperatures in 2018 were the fourth warmest since 1880, according to independent analyses by NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Earth's global surface temperatures in 2018 were the fourth warmest since 1880, according to independent analyses by NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

If you’re planning a trip to the park or brunch al fresco for Mother’s Day, you’re in luck because forecasters say this weekend will be spectacular around Whatcom County.

Sunny skies are forecast through at least Monday, with no rain in sight, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Daytime highs will be in the upper 70s, with record high temperatures possible Friday, and Bellingham could see its first 80-degree day of 2019.

Friday’s forecast high of 76 would match the record of 76 set in 1993.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Bellingham Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Overnight lows remain will remain in the high 40s, forecasters said.