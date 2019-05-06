Heading south this week? This is what you could find on your way back to Bellingham

Traffic flows through construction zone on northbound I5 The Washington State Department of Transportation is shifting traffic on northbound Interstate 5 to allow for round-the-clock construction on the left two lanes near the Starbird Road exit. As of Monday afternoon, WSDOT reported a 2.5-mile backup. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Washington State Department of Transportation is shifting traffic on northbound Interstate 5 to allow for round-the-clock construction on the left two lanes near the Starbird Road exit. As of Monday afternoon, WSDOT reported a 2.5-mile backup.

Expect delays all this week if you’re returning to Bellingham on Interstate 5 from anywhere south of Mount Vernon.

State Department of Transportation officials said in an email that contractors are closing two of the three northbound lanes at Starbird Road, exit 218 near Conway, around the clock until noon Friday to allow construction crews to repair damaged concrete in the area.

To keep two lanes moving past the road work, one lane of traffic will continue northbound under the Starbird Road overpass, and one lane of traffic will be detoured off the freeway at Starbird Road and then back onto the freeway via the Starbird Road on-ramp.

WSDOT reported heavy delays on Sunday, the first day of the detour and a 2.5-mile backup during peak afternoon travel time Monday.

