Sunset Drive on-ramp to Interstate 5 closes after woman reportedly jumps off overpass

Southbound Interstate 5 was closed briefly at about noon Monday, May 6, after a woman reportedly jumped onto the freeway.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Heather Axtman said the woman tried to kill herself.

Axtman said the southbound Sunset Drive entrance ramp to I-5 also was closed for a minor collision that was unrelated to the suicide attempt.

State Department of Transportation officials also tweeted that the freeway was closed briefly.

According to unverified reports from Bellingham Police and Fire Department radio transmissions, a woman jumped from the overpass and landed on the shoulder of the on-ramp, where she suffered a leg injury and possible head injuries.

Firefighters were taking her to the hospital, according to radio broadcasts.