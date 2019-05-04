Four teens hospitalized after single-car crash in Whatcom County

Washington State Patrol Olympian file photo

The Washington State Patrol said drugs or alcohol were involved in a single-car crash that injured four teenagers early Saturday, May 4, in Whatcom County near Welcome. All four were transported to St. Joseph’s hospital.

The crash occurred at 1:52 a.m. at the intersection of North Fork Road and Mosquito Lake Road, according to the State Patrol release on the incident.





According to the release, the four teenagers were in a tan 2000 Honda Accord driven by an unidentified 16-year-old female westbound on North Fork Road.

As the vehicle approached a left curve in the road, it lost control on the gravel, left the roadway and struck several trees before coming to rest 40 feet down an embankment.

Passengers in the car included another 16-year old female, a 15-year-old female and a 19-year-old female from Lynden, according to the report, which did not list the identities or hometowns of the three teens younger than 18.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated, according to the release, and it was unknown if anyone in the car was wearing seat belts.