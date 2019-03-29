Here is what’s snarling Bellingham’s rush hour traffic on I-5 near Sunset

All lanes of southbound Interstate 5 north of Sunset Drive have reopened after a collision blocked them, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation and emergency radio traffic, but the backup is about three miles long, WSDOT says.
Shortly before 4 p.m., emergency responders were called to a roll-over crash on southbound I-5 north of Sunset Drive, according to WSDOT and emergency radio traffic.
One car blocked both lanes of the interstate, according to WSDOT.
Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes or delay their trip through the area, WSDOT said.
