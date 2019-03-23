Local

A dumpster full of strange objects collected near Squalicum Beach for World Water Day

By Lacey Young

March 23, 2019 05:00 AM

More than 70 volunteers spent part of Friday, World Water Day, cleaning up a stretch of land just south of Squalicum Beach in Bellingham.

The cleanup took place on a peninsula of land behind the Mt. Baker Products warehouses — an area event organizers said tends to accumulate a substantial amount of marine debris such as plastic bags.

“World Water Day is a time for communities to reflect on how we can improve the health of the waterways we all rely on,” said Eleanor Hines, North Sound Baykeeper at RE Sources, in a press release. “Water in the Salish Sea is threatened by plastic pollution, but we can stem the flow of plastic one stretch of shoreline at a time.”

Volunteers picked up everything from tires and furniture to clothing, toys and other recyclables during the hour-long cleanup.

The event was organized by two local nonprofits: RE Sources for Sustainable Communities and Surfrider Foundation Northwest Straits.

Lacey Young

Lacey Young is a visual journalist who interned at the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, NASA’S Goddard Space Flight Center and Minnesota Public Radio. She’s a University of Montana graduate and life-long Washingtonian.

