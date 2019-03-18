‘Just a devastating loss’ — Maple Falls residents escape fire, but their 8 cats don’t

The residents of a Maple Falls double-wide were fortunate to escape uninjured from a fire in their home early Saturday, but the eight cats they had living with them did not.
“The guys that were living there barely got out,” Whatcom County Fire District 14 Chief Jerry DeBruin said. “They didn’t have smoke alarms, which isn’t good, and the bedroom was in the back, so they had to come through everything to get out.”
Fire crews responded at 1:25 a.m. Saturday to a report of a structure fire in the 8500 block of Golden Valley Drive to find the trailer fully involved, DeBruin said.
“It was really burning by the time we got there,” DeBruin said. “Unfortunately, it was pretty much a total loss. They got out with the clothes on their back — just a devastating loss. Really sad, especially with the cats (dying).”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Bellingham Herald
#ReadLocal
DeBruin said the Red Cross was brought in to assist the residents.
The cause of the fire is undetermined, DeBruin said, but flames are believed to have originated in the living room, where there were heaters and extension cords.
Comments