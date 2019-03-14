Birch Bay nursing assistant scammed her elderly patient. Here’s what’s happening now

The Washington state Department of Health has suspended the license of a nursing assistant who took $100,619 from the elderly Blaine woman she was caring for and then using the money to buy things for herself.
Kimberly Ann Stavig’s license was suspended for at least five years, the agency announced this week.
Stavig, then living in Birch Bay, was arrested January 2018 and accused of defrauding the 78-year-old woman in her care over the course of two years and buying things for herself that included two mattresses, a wine cooler and skin care services for about $1,200.
In January 2019, she plead guilty in Whatcom County Superior Court to three counts of theft in the second degree and one count of theft from a vulnerable adult.
The 55-year-old was sentenced to 34 months in prison and ordered to pay restitution, according to court documents.
The state Department of Social and Health Services found that Stavig financially exploited a vulnerable adult, and has prohibited her from being employed in caring for or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults, the state Department of Health said in its announcement.
