Fire at Claus Meats on Cornwall limited to wall and attic

A small fire at Claus Meats in Bellingham temporarily stopped work Thursday, but Bellingham Fire Department crews were able to limit damage to one wall and the attic.
Fire crews were called to 2300 Cornwall Ave. for a commercial fire after electricians who were working on a problem in the building discovered flames, Assistant Chief Bill Hewett told The Bellingham Herald. Though the cause is still being investigated, Hewett said the electrical issues they were working on may be related.
Hewett termed the damage “minimal,” though the fire did cause crews some difficulty when it got into the attic.
“It’s an older building, and some of the insulation up in the attic was sawdust,” Hewett told The Herald. “That’s just what they used back then. We still have crews on scene, and they will be there for a while because it’s going to take a while to overhaul everything and make sure it’s all extinguished.”
Hewett said there were likely 10 or fewer people in the building at the time, including Claus Meats employees and the electricians, and it is hoped they will be able to return to work in a couple of hours. Nobody was injured in the fire, and Hewett did not have an estimate on the amount of damage.
