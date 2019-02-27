After February snow closed schools, here’s when Bellingham classes will end

Students in Bellingham Public Schools will get an extra week of class to make up for seven snow days in February, district officials announced Wednesday.
“Pending ‘snowmageddon — part deux,’ the last day of school for students will be Thursday, June 20, and it will be an early dismissal day for all grades,” Superintendent Greg Baker said in an email.
Previously, the last day of school was June. 14.
Graduation schedules will be adjusted accordingly, Baker said.
This story will be updated.
