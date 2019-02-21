Local

More snow on the way for Whatcom County? You’ve got to be kidding

By Robert Mittendorf

February 21, 2019 02:59 PM

How to drive safely in the snow without driving yourself crazy

With snow in the forecast, here are some tips to get you ready for driving in wintry weather.
By
Up Next
With snow in the forecast, here are some tips to get you ready for driving in wintry weather.
By

Get ready for round — what is it now? six or so — of snow this weekend as another storm from the Gulf of Alaska meets frigid air from British Columbia in Western Washington’s persistent cold snap.

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Seattle are predicting rain and snow starting about 4 a.m. Friday in Bellingham, changing to rain by late morning.

Overnight snow levels could drop as low as 500 feet to sea level, forecasters said online.

Little to no accumulation was expected, and any snow that falls would melt by afternoon as temperatures were expected to rise into the low 40s.

No schools had posted Friday closures by Thursday afternoon.

But snow and rain with temperatures near freezing could make for a slippery morning commute.

Meanwhile, Canadian meteorologists have issued a snowfall warning for the Fraser Valley, including Abbotsford , B.C., which is just north of Sumas in northern Whatcom County.

Some 2 to 4 inches of snow could fall Friday morning, Environment Canada said online.

Flurries and temperatures below freezing are expected Friday night and Saturday morning in Abbotsford, changing to rain showers by Saturday night and partly sunny skies on Sunday.

In Bellingham, the forecast was for a chance of showers Friday night and Saturday, changing to a chance of rain or snow on Sunday.

Breezy conditions could develop Friday night, with a south wind at 25 to 30 mph and gusts to 40 mph.

Daytime high temperatures should be in the low 40s this weekend, with overnight lows in the low 30s as Western Washington’s cold snap continues.

Average high temperatures at Bellingham International Airport are more than 11 degrees below the normal high of 48.4 degrees for mid- to late February.

Robert Mittendorf

Robert Mittendorf covers civic issues, weather, traffic and how people are coping with the high cost of housing for The Bellingham Herald. A journalist since 1984, he’s also a volunteer firefighter for South Whatcom Fire Authority.

  Comments  

things to do