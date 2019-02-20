PeaceHealth says north Whatcom needs medical services, so it will build a clinic here

PeaceHealth will build a medical clinic in Lynden as it expands to serve residents in north Whatcom County, it announced Wednesday.
The health care provider hasn’t yet found a piece of property to build on, but said it will open the clinic in 2021.
It said the city of Lynden was helping with the effort.
“We have long identified the need to enhance health care service to the communities in north Whatcom County,” Michael Metcalf, chief executive for PeaceHealth Medical Group, said in a news release.
“We couldn’t be more pleased with the interest and collaboration of the city of Lynden in helping us develop a strong presence to meet the health care needs of Lynden, Sumas, Everson and Nooksack area residents now and into the future,” Metcalf said.
PeaceHealth said it was looking for a roughly 5-acre piece of land for a 20,000-square-foot building.
It was considering several properties that were close to retail, schools, homes and long-term skilled nursing facilities, PeaceHealth said.
PeaceHealth also wanted easy access to public transportation and enough space for adequate parking.
The new clinic will first house primary care providers — you know them as your main doctor or your family doctor — that will care for people by appointment or on the same day.
PeaceHealth also plans to move its existing Lynden orthopedic clinic at 1610 Grover St. to the new clinic.
Specialty care such as cardiology, OB-GYN and pediatrics will be added based on demand, PeaceHealth said, adding that also would be the case for other needs such as imaging and laboratory services.
“Lynden residents will benefit greatly from accessibility to critical medical services as will our neighbors in Sumas, Everson and Nooksack,” Lynden Mayor Scott Korthuis said in the news release.
“We look forward to working with PeaceHealth to assist and expedite their expansion and investment in our community,” Korthuis said.
Based in Vancouver, Wash., PeaceHealth is a Catholic health care provider that owns hospitals and medical clinics in Washington state, including in Bellingham, Alaska and Oregon.
