Here’s when forecasters say the next snowfall could hit Bellingham

Temperatures warmed before noon on Tuesday in Bellingham, ending fears for snowfall that could snarl the afternoon commute.
“Light snow in Western Whatcom County has generally turned to a rain-snow mix or all rain,” National Weather Service meteorologist Jay Albrecht said online. “It appears that additional snowfall today, if it occurs, will not be heavy enough to result in accumulations on area roadways.”
Temperatures warmed to the upper 30s by noon at the Bellingham International Airport, and the National Weather Service in Seattle canceled an advisory that warned of slippery conditions for the afternoon commute, with an inch to 3 inches of additional snow possible.
Light snow was falling in Lynden and Sumas early Tuesday morning, ahead of a storm system that was headed toward lowland Whatcom County.
Environment Canada was reporting light snow just north in Abbotsford, B.C.
Light rain was reported in Bellingham at 8 a.m.
Rain and snow showers were forecast Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, but little or no accumulation was expected..
Accumulations of 2 to 4 inches or more of snow were still possible closer to the U.S.-Canada border, and Environment Canada maintained its snowfall alert Tuesday for Abbotsford, B.C., just across the border from Sumas.
Heavy snow forecast for foothills and mountains
Even more snow was expected in the North Cascades, with 6 to 9 inches forecast in the communities of Maple Falls, Deming and Newhalem.
“Travel could be very difficult,” forecasters said online.
Traction tires were required on higher elevations of the Mount Baker Highway.
Mt. Baker Ski Area was expecting up to 8 inches of new snow by Wednesday and the Northwest Avalanche Center said the avalanche threat was “considerable” in the backcounty.
Extended forecast
Meanwhile, emergency proclamations established for the recent heavy snow remained in effect, said Wallace Kost, program specialist with the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management.
Showers were likely Wednesday in lowland Whatcom County, with sunny skies on Thursday and highs in the low 40s both days.
More rain is likely for the weekend, with a possibility of snow early Friday and temperatures will remain unseasonably cold.
High temperatures are running about 12 degrees colder than the normal high of 49 degrees for late February.
