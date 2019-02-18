Whatcom County on the weather line for U.S.-Canada snow forecasts Tuesday

The National Weather Service in Seattle forecast Monday’s high in Bellingham to be near 41 degrees with “little or no snow accumulation expected” Monday night or Tuesday.
However, Environment Canada reported Monday morning that “a little more snow is on the way for Metro Vancouver and the lower Fraser Valley on Tuesday.” That area often includes northern Whatcom County.
“A frontal system will cross the south coast on Tuesday. Snow will begin Tuesday morning and may catch the tail-end of the morning commute. Snow will likely become mixed with rain in the afternoon, especially near the water and over lower elevations. For areas further inland, including the Lower Fraser Valley, snow may persist Tuesday night,” the report said.
Two to four inches of snow might accumulate in the lower Fraser Valley, according to the Canadian weather service, adding “a ridge of high pressure will rebuild on Wednesday for two days of sunny weather. The next front will move onto the south coast on Friday with the potential for another bout of wet snow and rain.”
Whatcom County has opened a warming center for men at 322 N. Commercial St. that will be open 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. “at least through Tuesday,” according to a Sunday Emergency Services briefing by Wallace Kost.
“Weather conditions will be drier after this next storm system passes but temperatures will continue to remain below normal,” he said.
