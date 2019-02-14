He’s known for his Bellingham treasure hunts, and here’s his first clue to a $300 prize

Three straight days of snow have been a pain in the neck, but if you haven’t taken the chance to go out and play in it, you might want to consider this.
R.B. Wick, the owner of Bellingham Coin Shop & Iron Gate Estates who is known for his love of creating treasure hunts around Bellingham and posting clues on his various social media accounts, has another treasure hunt going in honor of Valentine’s Day.
But, as in everything, there is good news and bad news to share ...
The bad news — He started it at 9 a.m. Thursday and said that as of 1:30 p.m., most of the larger prizes he hid in the Fairhaven area have been found, though he said, “There are still a few out there.”
The good news — Approximately 10 prizes, including gift certificates, movie passes and one worth $100, are still available to be claimed.
The even better news — He’s about to hide an additional $300 prize, and by reading this story, you’re getting the clue first.
“We keep getting a bigger following than expected,” Wick said to The Bellingham Herald in an interview Thursday. “People are out there searching, and this time they did well on the clues I gave. I thought I made them pretty vague.”
Wick estimated that he hid approximately $2,500 in prizes in 20 spots this time around, but it didn’t take long for the $500 prize to be claimed from Happy Valley Park or the white gold and diamond ring he hid in Fairhaven Park or even the 14 carat ruby and yellow gold ring he hid in the head of a snowman at Marine Park.
“Unfortunately we had all this snow, but it made for an interesting trek for the diehards,” Wick said. “Those that didn’t want to go out in the snow just stayed home. ... I thought it would be easier for me to hide in the snow and make it easier for people to find, but people figured it out.”
That includes Chris and Laurie Nelson of Burlington, whom Wick said took the day off from work to participate in the hunt and were rewarded by finding a pair of prizes.
Usually, Wick puts clues on his business’ Facebook page or his personal Instagram page, which he says he may have another non-holiday-related treasure hunt for once he reaches 5,000 followers. His reason, “I just like driving around and watching.”
Since holding an Easter treasure hunt last spring, Wick said he had one a couple days before Christmas and on New Year’s Day, and he has plans for another one around St. Patrick’s Day.
But before we start thinking about wearing green, Wick is still planning to hide one more Valentines prize worth $300 that will be up for grabs starting at 3 p.m. Thursday, and he gave the first clue exclusively to The Bellingham Herald.
WICK’S CLUE: “Look in a park that shares a name with the street the Bellingham Coin Shop is located.”
