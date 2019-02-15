This week’s storms closed Whatcom schools. So how much longer might the school year go?

What will Whatcom County schools do to make up for school days that have been missed because of snow and ice?
School superintendents said they’re still trying to figure that out, and are waiting to see what more Mother Nature might do in the coming days and weeks.
“We have not made any decisions as we may not be out of the woods yet,” Jim Frey, superintendent for the Lynden School District, said Thursday.
School districts in Whatcom County were closed Thursday for the fourth straight day because of snow and icy conditions.
Late Thursday afternoon Bellingham School District announced in an email that it will be closed on Friday.
They also have snow days from earlier storms.
“There’s still more of February to go,” said James Everett, superintendent of the Meridian School District. “I’m hesitant to speak about where we are with respect to the calendar because we don’t know how much more of this we have to come.”
Greg Baker, superintendent for the Bellingham School District, has told families that school could extend through the week of June 17, depending on what the weather does. That means graduations could occur around the weekend of June 14 and 15.
It wouldn’t be the first time Bellingham graduations had to be moved because of wintry weather. That happened back in the 2016-2017 school year, according to the district.
Mary Sewright, superintendent for the Mount Baker School District, said the district had six snow days as of Thursday.
“We are studying options to meet our required instructional time,” Sewright said. “Therefore, the days may or may not be made up at the end of the school year.”
Superintendents said they would consider or apply for a waiver from the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction for missed school days because of this week’s winter storm, which Gov. Jay Inslee declared as a statewide emergency.
“Once the weather clears up, we will be working with the state to see if we can receive waivers for some of the missed days, with the goal of avoiding taking school into the following week of June 24,” Baker said in a post on the district’s website. “I have heard from a number of you about vacations and graduation plans, so I know it’s on folks’ minds. “
