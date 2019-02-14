Inslee appoints new judge to Whatcom County Superior Court

Gov. Jay Inslee appointed Lee Grochmal to the Whatcom County Superior Court bench Thursday, according to a press release from Inslee’s office.
Grochmal will replace Judge Charles R. Snyder who is retiring Feb. 28. Grochmal has 25 years of legal experience, and has been practicing criminal defense and bankruptcy law as a managing partner at Grochmal & Fryer in Bellingham.
Prior to that, Grochmal was an associate attorney at Lester & Hyldahl in Bellingham and worked for more than a decade as a public defender, according to the release.
“Lee’s legal experience and community engagement demonstrate a strong commitment to serving under-represented and vulnerable populations, which I think is an important attribute for those who serve in our judicial system,” Inslee said in a prepared statement. “She will make an excellent addition to the Whatcom County Superior Court.”
Grochmal also volunteers as a disciplinary hearing officer for the Washington State Bar Association and performs pro bono debtor representation with LAW Advocates. She’s also on the board of the Opportunity Council, the release states.
Grochmal received a law degree from Northwestern University School of Law and a bachelor’s degree from George Washington University.
