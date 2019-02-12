SnowMageddon2019 brings out the best in some of your neighbors

Winter storms can be a trying time, but we know you all have each other’s backs. We asked for some shout-outs to recognize those local Snowmageddon heroes next door who have been there in our collective time of need:
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Bellingham Herald
#ReadLocal
Here are some of the comments you offered:
Carol Stuart of Bellngham:
Our nice neighbor Sarah shoveled our driveway . She also cleared the front walk. What a great person.
Patty McKellar of Bellngham:
We were out of town and just got home, to find out a tree came down and took out the fence. It was over the road and some unknown kind stranger cut it and rolled it into the ditch. Thank you so much, we can take it from here, but your kindness was very much appreciated. Kendall.
Meg Magee:
Thank you to the Uber driver that took my sick college student to Fast Track Urgent Care. Then returning her back safe and sound.
Trudy Comfort of Bellingham:
a HUGE thanks to isaak our neighbor who shoveled our steps and walkway. very kind thing to do.
And Kathy GB succinctly posted, “WTA” to thank the Whatcom Transportation Authority.
Comments