Two more storms line up to bring snow to Whatcom County

Whatcom County and Western Washington are in for a one-two punch of storms today and Monday, according to the National Weather Services - Seattle.

“The first will move across the area this afternoon and tonight. The second will affect the area about midday Monday through Tuesday. The second storm will be the more significant of the two,” according to the NWS forecast at 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

Snow is predicted for the coast about noon and coming to the interior by 5 p.m. Snowfall is expected to be 1-4 inches.





Bellingham’s high temperature Sunday is forecast near 31, or between 7 and 17 with wind chill. It was 16 degrees at 8 a.m. and up to 23 by 10 a.m.

Less than an inch of snow is predicted by the weather service for Bellingham.

Environment Canada says the storm is weaker than Friday’s storm and, while “arctic air” remains over the weekend, winds are decreasing.

The NWS predicted east northeast wind 5 to 9 mph.

Several hundred of customers in Whatcom County were without power at 10 a.m, Puget Sound Electric’s website shows. In the region, more than 18,000 customers have yet to have service restored.

The Silver Reef Casino in Ferndale opened its facilities Saturday night to those without power and planned to do so again Sunday, according to myferndalenews.com.

Washington Department of Transportation cameras along Interstate 5 in Whatcom County show roads clear and dry, with no travel alerts posted. However, any snow or ice from Friday’s storm refroze overnight.

