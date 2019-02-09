Winds howl out of the Fraser River Valley, leaving Bellingham with a wind chill of 5

About 7,000 electrical customers were without power Saturday noon as fierce winds battered northern Whatcom County on the tail end of a snowstorm that struck with varying intensity across the Puget Sound region.
Winds were howling at more than 35 mph out of the Fraser River Valley of British Columbia and gusting to nearly 60 mph at 8 a.m., according to National Weather Service measurements at Bellingham International Airport.
The temperature was 24 degrees with a wind chill of 5.
Environment Canada warned of single-digit wind chills and the for potential frostbite with prolonged exposure.
A winter storm advisory expired for Whatcom County, but a high-wind warning remained in effect until 4 a.m. Sunday.
“Power outages should be expected to continue into Sunday,” according to John Gargett, deputy director of the county’s Division of Emergency Management, in a press release at noon Saturday. “Winds are hampering crews, but PSE has opened their ECC and are working hard to restore power.”
Largest outages were in the South Fork Valley from Deming south to Acme, north of Lynden, and on Lummi Island and the Lummi Peninsula. The Lynden Safeway was open by the meat and frozen food areas were without power and closed.
Downed wires, arcing wires, and several house fires were reported Saturday morning via the emergency services app Pulse Point, but it wasn’t immediately known if the fires were related to the wind.
Nearly 47,000 Puget Sound Energy customers were without power in Seattle and the south Puget Sound, which received several inches of snow.
About an inch to two inches of snow fell Friday in Whatcom County, mostly in Bellingham and areas south to the Skagit County line.
Most main streets were clear and passable, but many rural roads were covered in compact snow and ice after a week of unseasonably cold weather.
This story will be updated.
