After two terms, Jack Louws says he will not seek a third as Whatcom County executive

Jack Louws will not seek a third term as county executive for Whatcom County, he announced Friday.
Louws is in his second term as county executive.
That term ends in January 2020.
“My years of public service to Whatcom County have gone by quickly and I feel blessed to have been able to serve the community I love,” Louws said in a news release.
“At the end of my term, I’ll be turning over the reins to a new administration,” he said. “I intend to do whatever I can to make sure that the transition is a smooth one.”
When his current term ends, Louws will have been in public service for 20 years in a variety of elected positions.
Prior to being elected county executive, Louws served as the mayor of Lynden for two terms, from 2002 to 2010.
Before that, he served on the Lynden City Council from 1990 to 1994.
Louws said he and his wife Cindy planned to travel but would remain active in the community.
This story will be updated.
