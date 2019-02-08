Whatcom prepares for big snow as some schools to let students out early

Some Whatcom County schools set early release for Friday and many residents did their weekend shopping ahead a winter storm that forecasters said would bring fierce winds and lowland snow.







Weather service and emergency management officials were warning Western Washington residents not to drive unless absolutely necessary as record-breaking cold gripped the region and the storm threatened to drop between 2 inches and up to a foot of snow at various locations.







A high wind watch and winter storm warning were issued for Whatcom County as the National Weather Service expected northeast winds at 30 to 40 mph, with gusts to 60 mph.







Because of the storm’s unpredictable nature, forecasters were unsure how much snow would fall in the Puget Sound lowlands, meteorologist Reid Wolcott said Thursday.







Whatcom County could get 2 to 4 inches and areas from Skagit County south could get 6 to 8 inches or more.

Bellingham Public Schools announced Thursday evening its schools will have early dismissal Friday because of the winter storm watch. Buses will be on snow routes in the morning and afternoon and preschools will be closed. The Ferndale School District also announced Thursday evening that it will close schools early on Friday and that preschools are closed. Meridian School District reported “normal late Friday schedule” with buses on snow routes.

Fred Meyer on Lakeway was mobbed Thursday night with customers stocking up on both emergency supplies and regular groceries.







This story will be updated.