Moderate to heavy snowfall likely in Whatcom’s future. Here’s when it will arrive

Another winter storm is heading toward the Puget Sound lowlands this weekend and meteorologists are more confident that it could carry moderate to heavy snowfall.
Wednesday morning forecasts indicate that rain or a mix of rain and snow will move south across Whatcom County from British Columbia on Friday.
On its heels is another Fraser Outflow of strong northeast winds and possibly heavy snow, the National Weather Service in Seattle said in its morning forecasts.
“This gives a few inches in the north interior, 3 to 6 inches around the (Puget) Sound, and around an inch along the coast and southwest interior,” the weather service posted online. “Low confidence remains in exact snowfall totals and area coverage. Certainly, a possibility that a few spots see little to no snow and that a portion of the area sees more than 6 inches.”
Canadian forecasts show the storm descending into British Columbia on Thursday night and spreading south, with potentially heavy snowfall.
“Beginning late Thursday, a fresh infusion of arctic air will descend through the province,” Environment Canada said in a special weather statement with its online forecast for Abbotsford, B.C., north of Sumas.
“Increasing moisture ahead of this arctic blast will give snow to most of the South Coast beginning Thursday night. Snow will continue through Friday. Most areas will receive at least a few centimeters of accumulation by late Friday. However, there is potential for much higher accumulations over some regions.”
Another storms system is due Sunday.
Unseasonably low temperatures will continue at least through the weekend, with little chance for melting on snow-packed side streets and rural roads.
This story will be updated.
