To get this view from Blaine, you’ll need to climb a tree

By Jim Donaldson

February 06, 2019 09:00 AM

He climbs trees for a living. Watch him work

Brian Boatman, owner of Beaver’s Tree Service in Bellingham, cuts four large cottonwood trees down to size on a job in Blaine, WA.
Brian Boatman’s job as an arborist sometimes gives him amazing views on a clear day.

Boatman, owner of Beaver’s Tree Service, posted a video this month of work he did in November cutting four large cottonwood trees down to size in Blaine.

“I was about five blocks from the (international) truck crossing and could look right down on them,” said Boatman, who is also the driving force behind his company’s Ski to Sea team, which won the overall title in 2016.

Using a hands-free wearable video camera, Boatman climbed one of the trees and then swung from one to another armed with climbing gear and a chainsaw.

“There was a lot of firewood,” he said.

Warning: Do not try this at home.

Jim Donaldson

Jim Donaldson is a video producer and editor. He’s been a reporter and editor at The Herald since 1986.

