To get this view from Blaine, you’ll need to climb a tree

Brian Boatman’s job as an arborist sometimes gives him amazing views on a clear day.
Boatman, owner of Beaver’s Tree Service, posted a video this month of work he did in November cutting four large cottonwood trees down to size in Blaine.
“I was about five blocks from the (international) truck crossing and could look right down on them,” said Boatman, who is also the driving force behind his company’s Ski to Sea team, which won the overall title in 2016.
Using a hands-free wearable video camera, Boatman climbed one of the trees and then swung from one to another armed with climbing gear and a chainsaw.
“There was a lot of firewood,” he said.
Warning: Do not try this at home.
