Here’s what you need to know about Whatcom County snow Monday morning

More than 12,000 Puget Sound Energy customers across Whatcom County were without power Monday morning as a fierce weekend storm closed schools and made driving treacherous.
Snow, howling winds and record-breaking cold covered many roads around Bellingham with compact snow and ice starting Sunday morning.
Monday temperatures likely won’t get above freezing, said meteorologist Mike McFarland at the National Weather Service in Seattle.
A low of 15 degrees about 1 a.m. Monday broke the mark of 16 set in 1989 at Bellingham International Airport, according to weather service records.
A high-wind warning remains in effect until 4 p.m., but Whatcom County residents likely have seen the worst of the storm, which dropped 2 to 4 inches of snow at various locations, observers said.
“When you have winds like this, it’s hard to tell” how deep the snow is, McFarland said.
Strongest winds recorded at the airport were 31 mph, with a gust of 58 mph about 4 a.m. Monday.
A roof blew off the B and B Border Inn in Sumas, said Chief Jerry DeBruin, of Whatcom County Fire District 14.
Road conditions
Winds likely kept the light, fluffy flakes from sticking to the asphalt in many places north of Bellingham, McFarland said.
Interstate 5 north of Bellingham was mostly clear, as were many northern county roads, according to driver reports.
But in Bellingham, slippery conditions caused several car wrecks and What-Comm, the county 911 service, urged residents to stay off the roads.
“If you do not need to drive, please don’t,” was posted about 4 p.m. Sunday on the Whatcom County 911 page on Facebook. “We are receiving reports of crashes all throughout the county.”
Initial snowfall was thick and wet Sunday morning in Bellingham and along the south shore of Lake Whatcom.
This week’s forecast
McFarland said the worst of the storm is over for now.
“It looks like the peak was about 4 a.m.,” McFarland said. “It’s going to be dry and cold the next few days.”
But forecasters are watching two storm systems that could bring more snow later this week and on the weekend.
Homeless in need
A nonprofit group that opened a tent encampment for homeless people behind City Hall in January is asking for money to continue to house people in hotel rooms and out of the frigid temperatures.
“I’m concerned for the safety and the health of the people that remain in camp,” said Jim Peterson, president of HomesNOW!, the group that the city of Bellingham allowed to erect Winter Haven, the temporary tent encampment at 210 Lottie St.
Peterson, in a video posted Monday morning on Winter Haven’s Facebook page, asked that people donate to the group’s PayPal account so that the group can access the money immediately.
“I am begging, pleading, whatever I have to do. We need help getting into motels tonight,” Peterson said on Facebook Monday morning. People can contribute through PayPal to admin@homesnow.org.
Lighthouse Mission Ministries encouraged people to send those who were homeless to its Drop-In Center at 1013 W. Holly St. in Bellingham.
The center is an emergency shelter. Lighthouse Mission has been working with Fountain Community Church to host a cold-weather shelter at the church. It has been open every night since December, and other churches also have contributed to the effort.
The cold-weather shelter will stay open through February.
Last year, the church offered spaces for 50 women each night.
This year, the cold-weather shelter added another 30 spots should other shelters run out of space on the coldest nights, according to a news release from Lighthouse Mission Ministries.
To donate to the efforts or learn more about its services, call 360-733-5120, or go online to thelighthousemission.org.
This story will be updated.
