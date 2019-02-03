Local

Whatcom gets snowfall for Super Bowl Sunday

By Julie Shirley

February 03, 2019 10:07 AM

Watch this peaceful video of snow falling in Whatcom County, Washington

Snow started to fall in Whatcom County Sunday morning. The National Weather Service in Seattle’s 3 a.m. report called for “cold, wind, and snow expected to affect the area Sunday through Monday.”
The forecast came true Sunday as snow began falling about 9 a.m. in Bellingham. “Snowing and blowing” was reported in Lynden by Herald editor Jim Donaldson.

Snow showers were expected to continue across most of the area Sunday evening into early Monday morning with the heaviest snow expected overnight, according to the National Weather Service.  

“Given the showery nature of this system, snow amounts will not be uniform with heavier accumulations possible in stronger showers. Showers will decrease Monday morning as the system exits south of the area,” according to the weather service’s website.

It suggested commuters monitor road conditions Monday morning “as slick roads may impact the morning commute in some areas.”

Washington State Department of Transportation Cameras along Interstate 5 Sunday showed the road wet but clear, with snow sticking off the pavement.

Elsewhere, The Herald observed one to two inches of snow on the ground with snow sticking on neighborhood roads.

Southerly Fraser Valley from Canada winds impact Whatcom’s weather and Environment Canada’s Sunday report noted: “An Arctic front pushing out towards the coast from the B.C. interior is producing strong outflow winds and falling temperatures.”

0203 Lynden snow.jpg
Several inches of snow fell by Sunday afternoon in Lynden. The National Weather Service Sunday afternoon said the area is “around 10 to 15 degrees cooler than normal for the first week of February.”
Jim Donaldson The Bellingham Herald

John Gargett, deputy director of the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management, said that road crews and others are mobilizing just in case and his office is watching forecasts in the U.S. and Canada.

“Public works is getting ready, in case the roads do get slick,” Gargett said in an interview Friday with Herald reporter Robert Mittendorf.

spinout.jpg
A car rests in the median on Interstate 5 northbound at Samish Way, where the Washington State Department of Transportation reported a collision blocking the left lane about 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Bellingham.
Washington State Department of Transportation Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

At the county Public Works Department, dump trucks will be on the roads with sand and snowplows if conditions warrant.

Mt. Baker Ski Area’s website Sunday reported it had “16 inches of new snow yesterday, and forecasts are expected cold temperatures, some sun breaks and a few snow showers.”

IMG_2139.jpeg
Snow falls on a putting green and the first and 10th fairways at Bellingham Golf and Country Club Sunday morning.
David Rasbach The Bellingham Herald

The National Weather Service forecast Sunday afternoon said “cooler temperatures will arrive Monday and continuing into Wednesday with highs only in the 30s and lower 40s and lows in the teens to 20s. This is around 10 to 15 degrees cooler than normal for the first week of February.”

 

Julie Shirley

