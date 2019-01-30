‘Maybe’s the key word’ for Whatcom County’s snow forecast

You might want to see if you have enough de-icer on hand and that your snow shovel is ready for action, because there’s a chance you’ll need them to start next week.
“Maybe’s the key word,” Mike McFarland, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Seattle, said in an interview with The Bellingham Herald.
McFarland said forecast models are fairly confident that lowland Whatcom County will see some snow starting Sunday and lasting into Monday.
It was uncertain how much of the white stuff could accumulate, but McFarland said that cold weather will arrive Sunday on the heels of northeast winds from the Fraser Valley of British Columbia.
“People will feel like they got their dose of winter” following what’s been one of the warmest months of January on record, he said.
Meteorologists at Environment Canada agree, forecasting a chance of snow showers or flurries on Sunday and Monday for Abbotsford, B.C., just across the border from Sumas.
It won’t be the first lowland snow of the season, however.
Areas around Lynden and Kendall got about an inch of snow in December, but it didn’t last.
Meanwhile, partly sunny skies with a high near 50 are forecast for the rest of Thursday, with a chance of rain and showers on Friday and Saturday and temperatures in the high 40s.
