Bellingham Fire Department chief planning to retire in March

Bellingham Fire Department Chief Bill Newbold, who has held the position for five years and worked for the department since 2013, is planning to retire in March.
Assistant Chief Jay Comfort told The Bellingham Herald of Newbold’s decision in an interview Tuesday, and Newbold confirmed his decision in an email to The Bellingham Herald later in the day.
“I’m excited for Chief Newbold to retire at a young age and wish him a long, healthy and happy retirement,” Comfort told The Herald in a follow-up email Tuesday. “I will miss his professionalism and thoughtful consideration to make this organization better.”
Newbold was appointed interim fire chief by Mayor Kelli Linville after Roger Christensen retired as chief on Jan. 15, 2014. Newbold came to Bellingham a year earlier as an assistant chief after working for the Redmond Fire Department and serving in a number of roles, including deputy chief of emergency medical services.
In March of 2014, the city removed “interim” from Newbold’s title. The 2017-18 city budget listed the chief’s salary as $140,916 annually.
Among the department’s accomplishments under Newbold’s watch were the addition of the $1 million fireboat Salish Star in 2015 and successfully getting voters to pass an EMS levy to expand Advanced Life Support ambulance service to the county in 2016.
“Chief Newbold has a diverse work history in the fire service, which I have seen reflected in significant perspective when dealing with complex issues,” Comfort said in the email. “I’ve found the Chief to be quick in thought but not overly quick to react unless need be. I’ve very much appreciated his insight and attention to detail.”
Newbold leaves with the city facing three separate claims for damages seeking more than $15.5 million from the family of a man whose body was intubated after he died by 11 fire department employees in late July on the apparatus bay floor of Station 1. The city council at its Jan. 7 took no actions on the potential litigation.
In early October, Chief Newbold said the practice of tube checking, or removing an intubation tube from a deceased patient and reinserting it to help paramedics meet certification requirements, was no longer allowed by the Bellingham Fire Department.
The City of Bellingham did not return a request for comment, and Newbold said he did not have time to comment further on Tuesday.
