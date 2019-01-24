From selling their plasma to temp jobs, here’s how unpaid federal workers are getting by

As the partial government shutdown continues with seemingly no end in sight, unpaid federal workers in Whatcom County are trying to find temporary work and considering other offers to help them get by.
An estimated 75 percent of the 1,600 federal employees in Whatcom County are either working without pay or are furloughed, according to Jeff Robinson, an economist for Washington state’s Employment Security Department.
Here are some of the things they’re doing:
▪ On a Reddit thread posted on Sunday, a person who said he or she was a federal worker asked for help with “temp gigs” and was considering going to Care.com for work as a tutor, babysitter or dog walker.
▪ Another employee was selling his or her plasma to get by, according to the same Reddit post.
▪ They’re considering no-interest, short-term loans that are being offered by financial institutions such as WECU to affected federal employees.
▪ They’re learning about offers from Bellingham and Ferndale school districts to apply for free and reduced meals for their children.
Meanwhile, people and businesses are continuing to rally around the unpaid workers in a number of ways.
Here are the latest efforts:
▪ Hoagland Pharmacy in Bellingham is offering an interest-free charge account, with a limit of $500, to federal employees who are struggling financially during the shutdown. The account may be used to charge prescription co-pays or over-the-counter products and would need to be repaid within 90 days, once the shutdown is over and employees are receiving wages again.
People with high co-pays who need a higher limit will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Proof of federal employment must be presented to open the account. Details: Calls the bookkeeping department at 360-685-5002.
▪ Bellingham Barber Shack is offering a free haircut this week through Sunday, Jan. 27 to furloughed federal employees who are struggling without a paycheck. The business is at 2500 Cedarwood Ave.
▪ Great Harvest Bread Co. in Bellingham is offering a free loaf of bread, while supplies last, for those who are struggling financially. It’s even got a “shutdown shelf” photo posted on its Facebook page. The bread store is at 305 E. Magnolia St.
▪ Jalapenos restaurants in Bellingham are offering federal employees 25 percent off their bill with federal ID. Jalapenos has locations at 2945 Newmarket Place in Barkley; 501 W. Holly St. in downtown; and 1007 Harris Ave. in Fairhaven. This offer is for all federal workers.
▪ Growlers Keep is offering a 50 percent store-wide discount to all unpaid federal workers, including active-duty U.S. Coast Guard personnel, during the shutdown. The retailer fills growlers with craft beer, cider, root beer and kombucha. It is in the Bakerview Square Shopping Center at 436 W. Bakerview Road.
▪ Allegiant Air provided pizza to TSA workers at Bellingham International Airport.
