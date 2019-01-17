Here’s how the King Day weekend forecast is shaping up for Whatcom County

A strong storm with periods of rain opens the holiday weekend, but only showers with some sun breaks are expected Sunday and Monday.
High wind and heavy rain is forecast through midday Friday, prompting a wind advisory for Whatcom County and the San Juans, but meteorologists see only isolated power outages from this big blow.
Winds of 20 to 35 mph are expected from the south, with gusts to 45 mph from Thursday afternoon to early Friday morning.
An inch or so of rain could fall across the region, and isolated power outages are possible, said Chris Burke at the National Weather Service in Seattle.
“Most of the things that could fall have fallen down already,” Burke said.
He said seasonal high tides Thursday and Friday would be far less damaging because wind was from a different direction.
No major flooding is expected along the Nooksack River.
Warm weather will continue, with highs around 50 and lows in the 40s, Burke said, but rain is likely Saturday, changing to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers Sunday and the Martin Luther King Day holiday Monday.
MLK holiday events
The Whatcom County Volunteer Center lists a number of indoor and outdoor community service activities to mark the holiday. Events include the Nooksack Salmon Enhancement Association’s work party to improve salmon habitat from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at Maritime Heritage Park. Volunteers should park at 1600 C St. and sign in near the fish hatchery.
The city’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration is inside from noon to 1:30 p.m. Monday at the Mount Baker Theatre. “Mothers of the Movement,” co-sponsored by the Ralph Munro Institute for Civic Education, looks at “the role of women and women of color in the civil rights movement,” according to the theater’s website. The event is free, but people are asked to bring a donation for the Bellingham Food Bank.
Mt. Baker snow level
Snow level in the North Cascades will be 3,500 to 5,000 feet, with snow at the Mt. Baker Ski Area on Thursday and Friday and a rain-snow mix possible Saturday at the lower elevations.
Mt. Baker reported a 2018-2019 snowfall of 296 inches through Monday, which was the deepest in North America, according to the website Snowbrains.com.
With the change in weather, air quality has improved and a burn ban was lifted for residents in the Kendall and Maple Falls area, according to a statement from the Northwest Clean Air Agency.
Comments