Pedestrian on I-5 struck and killed by semi driven by Deming man in Skagit County

By David Rasbach

January 16, 2019 07:50 AM

Staff writer
A pedestrian on Interstate 5 was struck and killed by a semitruck driven by a 42-year-old Deming man in Skagit County north of Burlington Tuesday night.

According to the Washington State Patrol release on the incident, which occurred at approximately 7:16 p.m., the pedestrian was in the left lane of southbound I-5, just north of milepost 229.

A black 2016 Kenworth semi driven by Rustin R. Graham fatally struck the pedestrian, according to the release.

The name of the pedestrian has not been released while next of kin is notified.

The State Patrol is still investigating the incident, according to the release.

This story will be updated.

David Rasbach

David Rasbach joined The Bellingham Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news. He has been an editor and writer in several western states since 1994.

