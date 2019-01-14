Whatcom’s winter skies may look spectacular, but there’s a burn ban in place

Whatcom County’s skies may look spectacular on clear winter days, but your eyes might be deceiving to you.
The Northwest Clean Air Agency (NWCAA), according to a press release Monday, issued a Stage 2 air quality burn ban for the Columbia Valley area in Kendall after cold, stagnant air settled on the region, preventing smoke from wood burning from clearing out.
During a Stage 2 ban, all burning is prohibited unless you qualify for an NWCAA exemption, which according to the NWCAA website could be issued to low-income residents or those who suffer a temporary breakdown of other heat sources or have no other available sources of heat.
During the burn ban, use of wood-burning fireplaces, wood stoves, fireplace inserts and pellet stoves is prohibited, according to the release, unless you have a NWCAA exemption.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
No outdoor fireplaces may be used, and the burning of yard waste, land clearing, agricultural burning, forest burning and all recreational fires are included in the ban.
Violators can face fines other enforcement actions for violating the ban, according to the release, and the ban will remain in effect until further notice. Updates will be posted at waburnbans.net or on the NWCAA website.
Comments