Chuckanut Drive open again after another rockslide cleared

Chuckanut Drive reopened late Thursday morning, after a rock slide forced an overnight closure of the highway in both directions.
The road was reopened by 11:30 a.m. Thursday, according to a release from the Washington State Department of Transportation. It was the third time since September that the highway, also known as State Route 11, was closed due to a slide.
Transportation officials closed the scenic drive between Whatcom and Skagit counties between milepost 12.4 — just north of Taylor Shellfish Farms — and milepost 13.8 — just south of Larrabee State Park — on Wednesday night.
WSDOT North Traffic first reported the slide via Twitter at 5:51 p.m. Wednesday.
Crews and equipment were not able to fully assess and clear the slide until daylight Thursday, according to the release.
