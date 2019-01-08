Local

Opportunity Council appointments available for help with energy bills

By David Rasbach

January 08, 2019 05:00 AM

The Opportunity Council announced that it will resume taking appointments for energy assistance at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 12.

According to a release, appointments can be made until 2 p.m. by phone for the following weeks until all available slots have been filled and are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Walk-ins are not allowed.

Energy assistance appointments can be scheduled by calling 360-255-2192 or 888-586-7293 from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday.

A limited number of crisis appointments are available each week for those facing disconnection within the current week, those facing an outage of heat with 10 percent propane or heating oil or a seven-day supply of wood remaining or those disconnected for nonpayment.

Crisis appointments are available depending on program funding and availability and become available Mondays at 9 a.m. for the current week until all are filled.

