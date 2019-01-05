Bellingham’s Wednesday evening farmers market won’t be held in Fairhaven this year

Bellingham’s Wednesday evening farmers market isn’t going away this summer, but it is relocating across town.
The Fairhaven Farmers Market, which for the past couple of decades has been held on Wednesdays on the Fairhaven Village Green, will go on hiatus, according to a Bellingham Farmers Market press release, while a new Wednesday market be held at the Barkley Village Green.
The Downtown Farmers Market, which is held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays between April and Dec. 21, will remain in the Depot Market Square.
“While we love the Fairhaven location, it had its challenges for vendors to easily access,” Bellingham Farmers Market Director Caprice Teske said in an email Friday to The Bellingham Herald. “Everyone is excited to try something new.”
The Fairhaven Association began hosting the Wednesday farmers market in the mid-1990s until the Bellingham Farmers Market asked to take over the operation, according to the market’s website.
Space was the biggest reason for the change, said Teske, who added that the Barkley location will be able to handle more food vendors and food trucks and there is plenty of parking and easy access for customers.
“We hope it will become a permanent location,” Teske told The Herald, “but it will depend on customer reaction and if it meets the needs of our vendors, particularly our farmers.”
The Fairhaven market isn’t necessarily gone for good, Teske said, as the market board will continue to research possible options to make it work better for customers and vendors in future years.
Times for the Barkley Farmers Market, which will be held Wednesday evenings between June and September at 2215 Rimland Drive, are still being determined, according to the release.
“We’re thrilled to have the Bellingham Farmers Market as part of the Barkley Village community this year and hope that the new location can serve the employees that call Barkley Village home by day and the greater neighborhood in the early evenings,” Barkley Village Vice President Neal Swanson said in the release. “Providing access to the bounty of fresh produce this area provides has been a goal of the village for a number of years, and we’re excited to see it come to life.”
Vending applications for both markets are due by Jan. 31 and are available at the Bellingham Farmers Market website.
