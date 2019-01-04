Local

The wait is almost over for Sehome High School students and staff

By Lacey Young

January 04, 2019 12:00 PM

Sehome High School's new building is scheduled to hold it's first classes Jan. 30, 2019. The new building will include a variety of upgrades such as a two-story floor plan, turf sports fields, and improved technology and safety features.
After almost two years of construction, classes are scheduled to be held in Sehome High School’s new building Jan. 30.

The new building, which was approved by voters as part of a $160 million facilities bond in 2013, will include improvements such as a two-story floor plan, turf sports fields and improved technology and security systems.

Students began attending P.E. classes in the new gym on Jan. 2 and school officials are planning to offer tours of the new building later this month or in early February.

Some of the school’s historic memorabilia, such as the anchor and the center of the old gym floor, is being repurposed on the new campus.

The final steps of the project include demolition of the old school and the addition of a bus loop, parking lot and additional athletic fields in its place.

According to the Bellingham School District, the entire project will be completed by fall 2019. Dawson Construction is the general contractor.

