Local

Sheriff’s office reveals the cause of Whatcom jail inmate’s Dec. 21 death

By Jim Donaldson

December 28, 2018 04:01 PM

The Whatcom County Courthouse in downtown Bellingham attaches to the Whatcom County Jail, where an inmate died of natural causes Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, according to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office.
The Whatcom County Courthouse in downtown Bellingham attaches to the Whatcom County Jail, where an inmate died of natural causes Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, according to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office. Staff The Bellingham Herald file
The Whatcom County Courthouse in downtown Bellingham attaches to the Whatcom County Jail, where an inmate died of natural causes Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, according to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office. Staff The Bellingham Herald file

A Whatcom County jail inmate who died Dec. 21 was not a victim of foul play or suicide, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Shane Wesley Edwards, 51, was found unresponsive at about 11 p.m. Dec. 21 during a routine head count of inmates, the sheriff’s office said. Two jail guards began trying to revive him until paramedics arrived, but he was pronounced dead at the scene about 30 minutes later.

Edwards was alone in his cell and there was no evidence of any assault, use of force, suicide attempt or overdose, the news release said.

An autopsy by the Whatcom County Medical Examiner showed that Edwards died of natural causes.

Edwards had been booked by Department of Corrections officers, who revoked his alternative sentencing on a drug charge.

Following normal procedure, Edwards’ death will be reviewed by the sheriff’s office and an investigative report will be referred to the prosecuting attorney’s office for review.

Jim Donaldson

Jim Donaldson is a video producer and editor. He’s been a reporter and editor at The Herald since 1986.

  Comments  

things to do