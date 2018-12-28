Sheriff’s office reveals the cause of Whatcom jail inmate’s Dec. 21 death

A Whatcom County jail inmate who died Dec. 21 was not a victim of foul play or suicide, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Shane Wesley Edwards, 51, was found unresponsive at about 11 p.m. Dec. 21 during a routine head count of inmates, the sheriff’s office said. Two jail guards began trying to revive him until paramedics arrived, but he was pronounced dead at the scene about 30 minutes later.
Edwards was alone in his cell and there was no evidence of any assault, use of force, suicide attempt or overdose, the news release said.
An autopsy by the Whatcom County Medical Examiner showed that Edwards died of natural causes.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Edwards had been booked by Department of Corrections officers, who revoked his alternative sentencing on a drug charge.
Following normal procedure, Edwards’ death will be reviewed by the sheriff’s office and an investigative report will be referred to the prosecuting attorney’s office for review.
Comments