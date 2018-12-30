Here’s where to make your mad dash into the new year in Whatcom County

Birch Bay’s annual New Year’s celebrations will continue, despite the Dec. 20 windstorm that wrecked part of Birch Bay Drive and caused other devastation around the coastal community south of Blaine.
A notice this week said the Ring of Fire and Hope is at 7 p.m. Monday and the Polar Bear Plunge is at noon Tuesday.
Birch Bay Chamber of Commerce has hosted these free signature events for several years, chamber president Douglas Bennion said in a September interview with The Bellingham Herald.
For the Ring of Fire and Hope, participants bring automobile flares to light simultaneously along the waterfront.
Free flares will be available starting at 5:30 p.m. from the Birch Bay visitor center, 7900 Birch Bay Drive.
On New Year, the plunge into frigid Birch Bay starts with registration at 10 a.m. Tuesday, a costume contest at 11 a.m. and the big event at noon.
For more information, go online to birchbaychamber.com or call 360-371-5004.
Bellingham starts its New Year’s Day events every year at 11 a.m., with a Resolution Run/Walk on the 2.6-mile trail around Lake Padden.
A countdown to the Polar Dip begins 10 seconds before noon and culminates with a mad dash into the lake.
Those who’ve done the Polar Dip and Polar Bear Plunge events recommend wearing lace-up shoes and bringing a big towel.
Lake Padden’s showers and changing area won’t be available this year for the Polar Dip, because the building is being rebuilt.
For more information, go online to cob.org or call 360-778-7000.
