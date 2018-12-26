Local

Customers were urged to bring their flashlights to forage through the sale items

By Dave Gallagher

December 26, 2018 05:00 AM

Last week’s windstorm knocked out power for three days at Everybody’s Store, which Jeff and Amy Margolis have operated in Van Zandt since 1970. The store is closing at the end of the month.
Last week’s windstorm knocked out power for three days at Everybody’s Store, which Jeff and Amy Margolis have operated in Van Zandt since 1970. The store is closing at the end of the month. Staff The Bellingham Herald file
Last week’s windstorm knocked out power for three days at Everybody’s Store, which Jeff and Amy Margolis have operated in Van Zandt since 1970. The store is closing at the end of the month. Staff The Bellingham Herald file

Everybody’s Store is in the final stages of a going-out-of-business sale, but the owners didn’t expect to be giving away free ice cream.

Last week’s windstorm knocked out power for three days at the Van Zandt store, which Jeff and Amy Margolis have operated since 1970. Power was restored Saturday evening, but the store lost a variety of food, including meat for deli sandwiches. Some of the large ice cream tubs re-froze, so the store has been giving that away while supplies last.

The store was open during daylight hours during the blackout. On Facebook customers were urged to bring their flashlights to forage through the sale items.

While the power outage created challenges, Jeff Margolis said they are thankful for all the people who have stopped by the store since they announced last month that they were closing. The store’s final day is expected to be Dec. 31, and Margolis is urging people to stay in Van Zandt that evening for the BandZandt events at the community hall.

One goal of the store is to be a place where people could engage with others as a community, and that’s something many people have expressed when visiting this month.

“That’s been really gratifying,” Margolis said.

After the store closes, Margolis said he plans to stay busy in the community, helping expand KAVZ, the east Whatcom County radio station, and renovating the community hall.

Dave Gallagher

Dave Gallagher has covered the Whatcom County business community since 1998. Retail, real estate, jobs and port redevelopment are among the topics he covers.

  Comments  

things to do