‘White Christmas’ is still a possibility for Whatcom County lowlands

Forecast for the holiday looks merry and bright, but the “White Christmas” part will have to wait until Wednesday.
You heard that right — a lowland snow shower is a distinct possibility.
“It’s looking brighter and nicer (Tuesday),” said Jay Albrecht, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Seattle.
But Albrecht said that a cold and wet air mass will slide over Western Washington on Wednesday.
“The temperature will be just at the point where we can get snow vs. rain,” Albrecht told The Bellingham Herald in an interview.
“We could get snow, or maybe a cold rain,” he said Monday. “We’re looking from nothing to about 1- to 2-inches of slushy accumulation.”
But it won’t stay on the ground for long, he said, adding that showers are in the forecast for Wednesday night.
Expect Thursday to be partly sunny with a slight chance of showers, and a mix of rain and snow is possible Friday.
High temperatures will be in the low 40s, with lows in the mid-30s.
Snow is in the forecast all week at the Mt. Baker Ski Area and the rest of the North Cascades.
Both the White Salmon and Heather Meadows areas will be open for skiing and snowboarding on Christmas.
