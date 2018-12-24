Out for a morning stroll in this part of Bellingham? Keep an eye out for this coyote.

Walkers out for early morning strolls at Barkley Pond are warning others about a coyote that seemed to be stalking their dogs.
The coyote likes to hang around the pond by Regal Cinemas Barkley Village, on the side of East Illinois and Woburn streets, according to a Wednesday thread on Reddit titled “Wildlife Watch.”
The incident occurred about 6 a.m. Wednesday, and the coyote came from the woods west of the well-lit pond.
The two walkers reported being unable to yell and scare off the coyote, temporarily, after they saw the animal about 50 yards behind them at one point.
It also was as close as 10 yards at one point.
The coyote would run off after being yelled at but would return within minutes, according to the thread. It also mentioned the coyote sniffing at the ducks at the pond.
Whatcom County game warden Dave Jones, responding to Bellingham Herald questions, said he recently received complaints about coyotes but noted that “complaints seem to cycle through periodically throughout the year.”
The coyote’s behavior wasn’t surprising, according to Jones.
“Coyotes will eat your dog, that’s for sure, if you let your dog free and they’re in the mood,” he said.
“Coyotes are observant,” Jones added. “They’re looking for a meal at all times. ”
Coyotes are intelligent and adaptable, according to the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The animals “now manage to occupy almost every conceivable habitat type, from open ranch country to densely forested areas to downtown waterfront,” the agency said in its publication “Living with Wildlife.”
The number of coyotes has stayed steady or is increasing in some places, the agency said.
Here are Fish and Wildlife’s tips for staying coyote-safe:
▪ If a coyote wanders too close to you and you have small children with you, pick up the children. Act aggressively toward the animal by waving your arms, throwing rocks and shouting at it.
▪ Convince the coyote that you are a threat, not prey. Do that by making yourself look larger. Stand up, if you’re sitting, or step up onto a rock, stair or stump.
▪ If the encounters occur regularly, carry noise-making or other devices as deterrence, such as a starter pistol or a Super Soaker filled with vinegar.
▪ At close range, use a sturdy walking stick, paintball gun or pepper spray to ward off a coyote.
Coyotes are curious but usually will run away if challenged, the agency said, and it warned against initiating a close encounter.
For pet owners who want to do more to keep their small pooch or cat from becoming a coyote snack, there’s always the Coyote Vest, described by its San Diego-based makers as “pet body armor.”
Long bristles and spikes are meant to deter predators, and materials such as Kevlar and Cordura are meant to prevent coyotes from being able to bite through the vests.
The vests seem to be popular with owners of small dogs in parts of Vancouver, B.C., where there have been reports of dogs being snatched away by coyotes or attacked, according to a Dec. 16 story in The Province newspaper.
Details: wdfw.wa.gov/living/coyotes.html.
