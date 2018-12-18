After 33 years, The Leopold in Bellingham will no longer be a retirement community

After 33 years, The Leopold will no longer be a retirement community for senior citizens in downtown Bellingham.
Seventy-nine residents living in the landmark building at 1224 Cornwall Ave. have until March 31 to find new homes, and 26 employees will have to find new jobs, according to a news release on Tuesday.
The building has been a retirement facility since 1985.
The owners cited rising costs and declining occupancy as the reasons for the decision to end operations of The Leopold Retirement Residence.
Its 79 residents will receive help relocating, Executive Director Peter Frazier said Tuesday in a news release announcing the closure.
“We will be hiring a housing specialist to help our residents and their families in the transition to new homes,” Frazier said. “We care about our residents and their families and want to be proactive in helping them.”
A human resources specialist is being hired to help the 26 workers find new jobs, Frazier said.
Frazier said the building’s owners will announce their plans for the building in 2019.
“They recognize its importance to downtown Bellingham and want to create something that will contribute to the community and be financially sustainable,” Frazier said in the news release.
Residents were informed during a 1 p.m. meeting on Monday. Residents were shocked by the news, although rumors had been circulating prior to the announcement.
“We had a bulletin in the elevator for over a week indicating a meeting yesterday at 1 p.m. Rumors were already starting to float on what’s taking place,” 82-year-old Leopold resident Stephane Ligtelyn told The Bellingham Herald on Tuesday.
“Of course, you’ve got 80 people, who, even though it’s a seniors residence, some are very close to belonging in assisted living. So you get different reactions from people. It was shocking,” said Ligtelyn, who moved to The Leopold in September 2017.
The announcement’s timing was meant to give residents and their families, who are often together this time of the year, as much time as possible to find new homes, Frazier said.
Downtown developers David Johnston and Bob Hall bought The Leopold in April 2006 for $4.6 million. At the time, there were 92 residential retirement apartments.
The nine-story building is on the National Register of Historic Places.
Built in 1929, it began as the Leopold Hotel. A four-story addition was built next to it in 1968.
