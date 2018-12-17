As Whatcom County recovers from Friday night’s gusty winds, get ready for Round 2

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a high wind warning with gusts expected to reach 60 mph in western parts of Whatcom County between 4 p.m. Monday and 1 a.m. Tuesday.
According to the release issued Monday morning, winds are expected to increase throughout the day, with the highest gusts expected in the evening and into early Tuesday. Sustained winds out of the southeast are expected to be between 25 and 40 mph in areas including Ferndale, Bellingham and Sandy Point.
The warning comes as the area is still recovering from a similar wind storm Friday evening.
Bellingham resident Mark Conover sent The Bellingham Herald pictures of a large tree that landed on a former neighbor’s car in the 2900 block Elm Street during that recent wind storm.
According to the National Weather Service’s extended forecast, rain is possible throughout the week, with high temperatures expected to be in the low 50s to lower 40s and lows in the mid to lower 40s. Rainfall Monday night is predicted to be between a quarter and a half inch.
The Northwest Avalanche Center also late Sunday issued an avalanche warning for the Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit County until 6 p.m. Monday.
