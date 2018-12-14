Local

Whatcom’s crazy warm morning was part of a wet, windy storm heading this way

By Robert Mittendorf

December 14, 2018 08:49 AM

The science behind wind

Wind is part of weather we experience all the time, but why does it actually happen?
By
Up Next
Wind is part of weather we experience all the time, but why does it actually happen?
By

Bellingham tied its record high temperature for the date before the sun even rose Friday, in advance of a storm that’s packing strong and possibly damaging winds.

“We’re getting a little flow from the southeast and that’s all it takes. It’s quite warm,” said Jay Albrecht, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

The record high for Dec. 14 is 63 degrees, set in 1962.

Albrecht said in an interview Friday that the predawn warmth was part of an afternoon storm system expected to bring sustained winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60mph.

“There will be a burst of about three to four hours of pretty strong winds this afternoon,” Albrecht said.

A high wind warning was posted from 1-7 p.m.

He said winds will be worse in lowland areas not protected by hills, such as Sandy Point and Ferndale.

This story will be updated.

Related stories from Bellingham Herald

local

Robert Mittendorf

Robert Mittendorf covers civic issues, weather, traffic and how people are coping with the high cost of housing for The Bellingham Herald. A journalist since 1984, he’s also a volunteer firefighter for South Whatcom Fire Authority.

  Comments  

things to do