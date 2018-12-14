240 tons of crushed limestone at Lake Padden will make runners and dog walkers happy

Part of the main trail around Lake Padden is getting a facelift of 240 tons of crushed limestone.





Crews are laying the gravel on about 1 mile of the trail, which loops a little over 2.6 miles around the lake.

The cost is $14,000 for labor and materials, Leslie Bryson, director of the Bellingham Parks and Recreation Department, said in an email to The Bellingham Herald Wednesday.

It’s been 13 years since that section of the trail was resurfaced, Bryson said. The work is being done roughly on the south side of the lake.

Walkers, runners and bicyclists are going to the department’s Facebook page to cheer the work, saying the improvements are much-needed.

That’s because the area was muddy in spots and base cobbles were poking through the surface, causing an uneven path.

So if you were worried about rolling your ankle during a run, the resurfacing that’s smoothing out that part of the trail should help ease those concerns.

The project is expected to be done early next week, Bryson said, and the trail will stay open while crews work.

“The use is low, and they are able to accommodate users,” she said of parks crews.

The Lake Padden loop has about 200,000 visits a year.

Money for the project comes from the Greenways IV levy that Bellingham voters approved in November 2016.

That levy set aside money specifically for parks and trails maintenance.